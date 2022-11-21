'Hung Gio out'; 'Months too late'-﻿ Your views

W﻿e're asking for your thoughts following Giovanni van Bronckhorst's sacking.

Some of you are not very happy with the call...

WJ: It’s wrong what Rangers have done. They have hung Gio out to dry the players should have a good hard look at themselves because their the ones that have shown no heart or determination and can’t pass a ball to a teammate I’m disgusted by the board for their short sightedness.

Sean: Don't see the point in bringing a new manager in while leaving Ross Wilson in his position. Its the football equivalent of changing your socks but still having soaking wet shoes. From a European final to being this poor in six months indicates something isn't right. The buck stops with recruitment after failing to strengthen the squad this summer.

O﻿thers think it is long overdue...

S﻿tu: He came in and done a job when Gerrard jumped ship. But after loosing the league at Parkhead last year he never recovered. This sacking is months too late. The board have left whoever comes an impossible task of winning the league. Guess the sacking will cut them some slack in the upcoming AGM.

D﻿ougie: Like many I liked Gio as a player, but laterally his team selection and system was increasingly poor. One system that everyone worked out. Scottish teams don't all play like European teams. Possession football, horseshoe, zonal - glad to see the back of it. Neil McCann please - knows his stuff and Irespect his opinions.

