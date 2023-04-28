An agent 'threatened to shoot me' - Levein

Former Hearts and Dundee United boss Craig Levein says he was “killing myself laughing” when a football agent once threatened to shoot him.

Levein revealed the incident incurred during his Leicester reign – he managed the Foxes for 15 months from October 2004 after his first stint in the Hearts hotseat.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sacked in the Morning podcast, which he co-hosts, the 58-year-old said: “I had a situation with an agent. He phoned me and he actually wasn’t the agent of the player – and this happens quite a lot – but he’d got wind that we were interested in this player and I was at Leicester at the time.

“It was a Scottish guy – I won’t say his name – but claimed he was the agent of the player and I knew he wasn’t. So I said, ‘Look, I can’t deal with you because I know who his agent is.’

“Well, he threatened to shoot me. I was like, ‘Whoa, hold on a minute here.’

“That’s a true story. I knew the guy, so it wasn’t so scary but I think he was getting kind of desperate and he came out and said that.

“Actually, I was killing myself laughing.”