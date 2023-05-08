Sutton's prediction: 2-1

As I've said before, I've given up on Southampton. After watching what was such a gutless performance from them against Bournemouth last week, I am backing them to lose every game they have left this season.

I know Saints fans love their club but, deep down, I think they will probably agree with me.

As for Nottingham Forest? Well, I think my boyhood club are going to stay up. They have got some tough games coming up but they are still scrapping.

This is one they will expect to win, and it could be the moment they kick on. Southampton, though, have already gone - they are going to be relegated. Anyone who says anything different is wrong, I'm afraid.

Andrew's prediction: This is absolutely massive. I definitely want a draw here - I can see one early goal, a ridiculously nervy game, and then a late equaliser right at the end. Forest are decent at home but Southampton are better away, so hopefully they will cancel each other out. 1-1

