Former England winger Chris Waddle believes City will be happy with a draw at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid but he feels Pep Guardiola's side may have left Spain with a first-leg advantage if they had been a little more adventurous.

"City kept the ball well but I just think in the final third they could have been more positive," Waddle told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"They could have had a few more shots and a few more crosses to give something for Erling Haaland to feed on. If the goalkeeper spills it or there's a scramble, he might get his toe on it or something.

"There was more in the game for them if they wanted it, but they looked to be playing as though they were happy to take them back home.

"Not many teams win at City. But Real Madrid are a different team to what they've played and they'll not fear going to the Etihad."

Ex-City and Celtic midfielder Neil Lennon added: "Pep Guardiola will be delighted, not only with the result but with the performance.

"With the form City have been in, everyone expects them to go and win these games 2-0 or 3-0. It's just not reality because they're playing against a top team."

Listen to the latest Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds