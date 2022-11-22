Hibs fan Tony Anderson, who features on BBC Scotland's A View from the Terrace, was confused by Lee Johnson's change of tactics midway through this season.

“We were suffocating teams, doing the 4-3-3 and it was working pretty well", Anderson told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"We were one-dimensional, but it was incessant. We’ve had a couple of bad results - we got beat off Dundee United and changed the shape after that. He strangely went to a 3-5-2 against St Johnstone, and in that game Hibs were comfortable before the red card, but I don’t see why he made that change.

Anderson also believes that Johnson needs to start picking up wins again if he wants to stay in the job.

"We had four victories on the trot, and now he looks like a manager who doesn’t know what his best team is", Anderson said.

"We’ve just been beaten by the three worst teams in the league and now we’re going into a run of games against Rangers, Celtic, Livingston and Hearts. It’s very simple to believe Hibs could have 10 defeats from 11 - that’s sackable form by anyone’s standards.

“If he gets beaten at Tynecastle, the knives will be out. I was enjoying the football, but the form becomes inarguable.”