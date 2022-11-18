On this day in St Mirren history...
They don't get much bigger than this... 55 years ago today a club record began.
St Mirren's longest unbeaten league run kicked off with a 2-0 victory away to Clydebank.
Alex Wright's Buddies returned from New Kilbowie Park with all three points courtesy of second-half goals from Jim Blair (pictured above) and Alex Clark.
The run began in the old Division Two, included promotion up the top flight and ended just two days short of a complete calendar year with defeat to Rangers on 16 November 1968.