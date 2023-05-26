Brentford boss Thomas Frank is hoping for a "celebration of football" when his side welcome champions Manchester City to Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Frank masterminded City's only home defeat of the season in the return fixture back in November, but appreciates how difficult a task it will be repeat the feat.

"A lot of things need to go the right way, which went the right way in November, to do it again," he said. "It should almost be impossible.

"I'm sure they want to bounce back and beat us. It will be difficult but football is football, and everything is possible."

He has huge respect for the side Pep Guardiola has assembled at City and knows his team will have to be at their best to compete.

"I don't care who is playing - they have 22 unbelievable players," he said. "Who is the best, [Ruben] Dias or [Aymeric] Laporte? Who is on the wing? Is it [Jack] Grealish, [Phil] Foden, [Riyad] Mahrez or [Bernardo] Silva?

"They will put world-class players out there and we need to perform."