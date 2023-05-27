West Ham United forward Michail Antonio has praised Arsenal for their performances this season, even though they fell short in the title race.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast he hosts with Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson, he heaped plaudits on Mikel Arteta's side and handed them his awards for the season.

"Surprise package? I'm going to say Arsenal," he said. "You never would have said they would be top of the league for 91% of the time.

"They didn't win it, but I still think it's a great achievement."

In acknowledging his signings of the season, he pinpointed the player whose absence in particular made such a difference to the Gunners.

"William Saliba was signed two years, but spent his time out on loan," said Antonio.

"While Saliba was in the team, Arsenal were solid and he ran things from the back."

Listen to the full podcast now on BBC Sounds