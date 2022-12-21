Nathan Jones "will be delighted" with his Southampton players despite only scraping past Lincoln in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, according to former Leeds and Spurs midfielder Michael Brown.

Jones has been in charge at Saints for six weeks but this was his first home game at St Mary's and, after a long hiatus for the World Cup, Brown believes a victory was all that mattered.

"He has had so much time to work with this side and think about how to improve them," Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But he's got a team that hasn't played for so long, a star player who missed out on a place at the World Cup and then they go behind early.

"He will have wondered how they would react and he'll be delighted. He just needed them to get started."

Ex-Everton and West Ham midfielder Don Hutchison agreed, saying there will be great satisfaction at making the quarter-finals.

"It gives belief," he said. "A win shows the message might be getting across and breeds confidence."

