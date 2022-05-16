Spurs 'have Conte to thank' for vital victory

Tottenham should be thanking Antonio Conte for providing the energy to help them eke out a narrow win over Burnley on Sunday, according to former Premier League midfielder.

Spurs needed a Harry Kane penalty in first-half stoppage time to see off their struggling visitors and, after a raucous atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three days previously against Arsenal, there were plenty of nerves among home fans.

"Spurs got the job done and they should give Conte all the plaudits," Reo-Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"But I find it hard to understand - how could the fans not get behind the team knowing what's at stake?

"It took the manager being on the touchline trying to energise the fans. I'm worried about that."

Spurs fan and presenter Ben Haines disagreed, arguing that the very fact Tottenham had won the north London derby only 60 hours earlier contributed to a flatter feeling in the ground.

"Spurs against Arsenal was one of the most electric atmospheres I've ever experienced," he said. "The noise was unbelievable.

"It's so tough when you have an emotionally-charged game like that and then you're back in three days less playing at midday."

Listen to reaction and analysis from Spurs from 16'49 over here on BBC Sounds