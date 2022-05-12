Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Leeds replacing their legendary boss Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch in February has brought no real upturn in fortunes.

Ill-discipline cost them again, with James shown a fully-deserved red card for a bad foul on Kovacic. That was their third red of the season (on top of a record 97 yellows) and their second in four days.

Leeds now need to get something from games with Brighton and Brentford and hope Burnley or Everton slip up above them.

Leeds have conceded 37 goals in their home league games this season, their second worst-ever record in a top-flight campaign. They could perhaps deal with those struggles better if they were scoring more goals - but they only had five shots at Elland Road, none on target.

Chelsea, who have been comfortable in third place for most of the season, looked to be cruising towards the Champions League places but a run of three games without a win might have seen a tiny bit of doubt creep in.

They could be guaranteed a top-four place by the time they go to Wembley on Saturday if Tottenham do not beat Arsenal on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel's side were deserved winners and could have scored more, with Romelu Lukaku having six shots alone.

The Belgian continued his revival with his third goal in two Premier League games. He had only netted four in his first 22.