Goals galore against Hearts

Goals have been hard to come by for Kilmarnock this season, with Derek McInnes' side finding the back of the net just 12 times - a league low.

But, it's the season of goodwill so good news must be shared.

Killie's tremendous record at Tynecastle has already been noted ahead of the trip to Gorgie on Saturday as the Scottish Premiership returns, but when Hearts are the opposition, Killie know where the goal is.

The Ayrshire outfit have scored in their last eight games against the Jambos, notching up 13 goals in total.

Can Killie keep that record going?