Nick Godwin, BBC Radio London

After the disappointment of another early cup exit last night at Fulham, this might be a good moment to remind Spurs of one of the positive aspects of the season so far.

An awful lot is being asked of James Maddison this season. And so far he has risen to the challenge.

Brought in for big money to a team that has lacked a creative attacking presence since the departure of Christian Eriksen, he had to watch the person he was supposed to supply opportunities to depart for Bayern Munich.

However this imperfect set of circumstances doesn't seem to have bothered him in the slightest so far. His bright early performances have been crowned with his opening goal for the club on Saturday, getting on the end of a slick pass by Pape Sarr and finishing coolly. It wasn't the sweetest strike you'll ever see but who cares? Harry Kane certainly wouldn't have.

His early interactions with fans and the media suggest someone who is relishing the challenges being set for him. He's clearly fitting in with the new manager's positive avuncular style and is exactly what is required at a delicate time for the squad.

Kane was his own number 10 for far too long at Spurs. The complex and delicate job of replacing him will involve more than one player identifying an opportunity and grabbing it. Maddison appears well suited to the task.