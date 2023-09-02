Brentford 2-2 Bournemouth - analysis

Tim Oscroft - BBC Sport

Brentford are nothing if not tough to beat at the Gtech Community Stadium, with a loss to Newcastle United on 8 April their only home league defeat in their last 18.

But on the other side of that statistic is the fact that they have dropped 17 points from winning positions at home since the start of last season, with this draw the latest example of that trend.

Thomas Frank's side had more than enough chances to put the game beyond Bournemouth, with Kevin Schade's shot tipped onto the post by Neto the first of three occasions on which the ball hit the woodwork.

Yoane Wissa's shot against the post around the hour mark came before Keane Lewis-Potter hit the frame of the goal when it looked simpler to score, a mistake compounded by Bournemouth's breakaway goal to take the lead less than a minute later.

But there is clearly significant resilience in this Brentford squad, and they go into the international break unbeaten not only this season, but stretching back over their last seven Premier League games.