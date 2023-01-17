The PA news agency is reporting that Nottingham Forest's Dean Henderson is set to be out for up to four weeks.

The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper suffered a thigh injury while taking a goal-kick in the closing stages of Saturday's 2-0 win over Leicester City.

Henderson had to stay on the pitch because the hosts had used all their substitutions and, speaking after the game, boss Steve Cooper said the injury did "not look good".

The 25-year-old was unable to face his parent club in the Carabao Cup semi-finals later this month anyway, but he is also now likely to miss games against Bournemouth, Leeds United, Fulham and Manchester City.