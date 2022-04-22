Dean Smith says Teemu Pukki “wants to stay here” after Norwich activated an additional year in the striker’s contract to keep him at Carrow Road until June 2023.

Top scorer Pukki has 10 goals this season and Smith insists he has a vital role for the Canaries next season, whether they are playing in the Premier League or in the Championship.

"His goalscoring record has been phenomenal and it’s important for us he stays,” said Smith.

"He is an important cog in the machine for us.

"We wanted to extend his contract and he is more than happy to stay as well."

Pukki has thrived in two title-winning seasons in the Championship, scoring 29 goals in 2018-19 and 26 in 2020-21.

If Norwich do fail to escape the drop, the 32-year-old will be hoping to deliver similar numbers again next year.