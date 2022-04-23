Arsenal 3-1 Man Utd: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick said: "I think we showed an improved performance but in the end it's a disappointing result. I think we bounced back well from the early goal and had numerous chances in both halves to score more goals.

"I thought the weak part of our performance today was we didn't defend well inside and around our box. I felt there were three very unlucky VAR decisions today."

On Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty: "It would have helped us a lot if that had been the equaliser and probably would have changed the whole game. In the end, it was very unlucky for us."

What would Erik ten Hag be thinking: "There is a lot of work for sure. We knew that before the game. We showed what football we can play. Although we had to deal with the two early goals, there is nothing about the attitude of the players we should fault today."

On whether United's hopes of a top-four finish are over: "I'm pretty sure [they are]. For me, even before the game it was not very likely, but after today's result it is gone, yes."