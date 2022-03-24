Newcastle talking point: Where will the Magpies finish?

Matty Renton, The Magpie Channel TV, external

Predicted points: 44

Predicted position: 14th

Newcastle head into the last couple of months of the season a lot more comfortable than the majority would've thought, considering the disastrous start we had under Steve Bruce and not winning a Premier League game until December!

The Magpies are on course to be the first team to survive relegation after not winning any of their first 14 matches.

What a turnaround it has been under Eddie Howe - but it's not done and dusted just yet.

We sit nine points above the drop zone, but have a tricky patch of fixtures in the last few games of the season, including Liverpool and Arsenal at home. Sandwiched in the middle of that is a trip to the Etihad to face the league leaders Manchester City.

Newcastle need to get to that magic 40-point mark to ensure Premier League status sooner rather than later.

With favourable home games coming up, I'm predicting us to pick up 13 more points and finish 14th, the spot we currently occupy.

I would've settled for that in a second only a couple of months ago, so the only way is up for Newcastle next season.

Magpies fans, do you agree with Matty? Have your say here