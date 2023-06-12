Leeds United have announced four players will be released when their contracts expire at the end of June.

On the list are first-team members Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles, alongside youngsters Will Brook and Scott McKinstry.

Forshaw, 31, has a history of injury issues and was restricted to just 14 appearances for the Whites this season.

Goalkeeper Robles spent much of the season behind first-choice Illan Meslier in the pecking order, but did impress when coming into the starting XI for the final games of the season.

The club did however confirm Forshaw and Robles have both been invited back to the club for pre-season training in July.