McInnes on Lafferty, injuries and League Cup semi-final occasion

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday.

Here's a taste of what he had to say:

  • Will see how Kyle Lafferty looks in today’s reserve match, says the striker is desperate to play. "He was doing star jumps outside my office," joked McInnes.

  • Great to have Lafferty back, but does not necessarily mean he plays. “We reached the semi-final without Kyle".

  • Wants his players to enjoy this week and the occasion. He knows it’s a huge ask but, “there have been bigger shocks than Kilmarnock beating Celtic”.

  • Some illness in the squad and muscle injuries to Danny Armstrong, Jordan Jones, Liam Donnelly and Ryan Alebiosu but hoping they’ll all train on Thursday.

  • Jeriel Dorsett and Innes Cameron are definitely out for Saturday.

SNS