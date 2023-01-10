McInnes on Lafferty, injuries and League Cup semi-final occasion

Andy Burke, BBC Sport Scotland

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday.

Here's a taste of what he had to say:

Will see how Kyle Lafferty looks in today’s reserve match, says the striker is desperate to play. "He was doing star jumps outside my office," joked McInnes.

Great to have Lafferty back, but does not necessarily mean he plays. “We reached the semi-final without Kyle".

Wants his players to enjoy this week and the occasion. He knows it’s a huge ask but, “there have been bigger shocks than Kilmarnock beating Celtic”.

Some illness in the squad and muscle injuries to Danny Armstrong, Jordan Jones, Liam Donnelly and Ryan Alebiosu but hoping they’ll all train on Thursday.