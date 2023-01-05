Celtic's Johnston enjoys 'toxic' Old Firm debut

Alistair Johnston reckons his "toxic" Celtic debut in Monday's 2-2 draw with Rangers at Ibrox was an invaluable introduction to Scottish football.

And he's glad his mother didn't get to attend the febrile derby.

"I was buzzing, just to get out there," said the Canada defender. "The atmosphere was as toxic as I wanted it to be.

"It was a pretty enjoyable experience. Of course it would have been a lot better if we managed to get three points out of it but at the same time for myself personally it was a good match to be part of.

"I learned a lot about Scottish football, just there alone, and already looking forward to playing the next one and seeing them back at Celtic Park in the near future.

"People said, especially at Ibrox, they are going to be against you, it’s going to be toxic, it’s going to be loud, and any little bit of hope that they can get behind, their crowd will. And they did.

"That’s what was pretty cool about it, you could just see how much, even when they were potentially struggling in the game, any little turnover, any throw-in, any corner-kick they could get, their crowd would get behind them.

"You could see the passion that was there, especially our fan base as well, the 750 brave souls that went in there. They made us proud.

"My mum was saying ‘I wish we could have been there’. I said, ‘You know what mum, I really don’t think I would have let you go to that one’. So that was pretty funny. But it was everything I was expecting and more.

"As I have gotten older and played in front of similar crowds, we have a couple with the Canadian national team, like when you go down to play in Mexico, you need to use it as fuel.

"You look at it as the home team are the ones who have to perform in front of their home crowd, so we can be the ones who can rain on their parade.

"You can see why some guys would shrink in that but for me it was the perfect match to make my debut and it was something I definitely won’t be forgetting for a long time."