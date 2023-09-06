Tom Boyd has cautioned Celtic against getting carried away after the euphoria of their early-season derby win at Ibrox.

The victory over Rangers has restored calm after an unsteady start to Brendan Rodgers' second tenure, but Boyd says it's too soon to take anything for granted and cited the example of the Celtic team who stopped the 10 in 1998 despite starting with back-to-back league defeats.

“It’s big, but it’s only big if you win your next game," former skipper Boyd said of Celtic's 1-0 weekend win.

"Beating Rangers gives you the bragging rights and everybody wants to win that because there’s not another game for a couple of weeks.

“You can see the reaction from the opposition supporters to the management and I’m sure Brendan would have got that if he lost, so you’ve got all that off your back for a few moments and you’re sitting comfortably.

“But as Ange [Postecoglou] first came in and lost his first derby game, he went on to produce a league-winning performance, it’s still very early stages, only four games into the league campaign.

“I remember back when we stopped the 10, we lost our first two league games and we still went on to win the league against a very good Rangers team and the players and quality we had then."

After Celtic triumphed with an injury-ravaged side at Ibrox, Boyd is convinced they will kick on under Rodgers when the treatment room begins to clear.

“Brendan is a very intelligent guy and a fantastic coach, he’s improved the teams wherever he’s been and we want him to do that again this year," he added.

“If he can improve the players that he’s got at his disposal, I’m sure that the team will get better once the players that are missing just now come back in and enhance the squad.”