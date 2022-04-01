Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

How long into the fortnight’s gap between fixtures do you suppose it was before Bruno Lage was back to his usual jaunty self? Not long, probably, now we’ve all got used to how energetically he works and speaks, but no doubt he did a lot of reflecting on the way his team fell flat on their faces after appearing to be strolling to a win over Leeds.

Whatever conclusions he might have drawn from a fortnight’s thinking – it might that it was just one of those things, sparked by a single red-card incident – atoning for it is complicated by the absences of two key players. Raul Jimenez’s second dismissal of the season means he will miss two matches, and Ruben Neves more than that after damaging knee ligaments.

Therefore, as for most of the season, fans will be keen to hear updates on the squad’s other fitness troubles. Before the break, he was optimistic that Pedro Neto would be back in training for this game, and perhaps Nelson Semedo too.

Like most managers, Lage does not drop too many hints about his team selection, but the state of his squad does not allow too many secrets. He may be asked about the prospects of using young midfielder Luke Cundle again – he impressed when given the chance to play against Spurs – and if Lage is keen on the option of a three-man midfield, it seems likely Cundle will be in the frame.

Catch up with all the key lines from Lage's news conference on this page later