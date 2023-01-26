We asked you to have your say on Trent Alexander-Arnold's best position.

Here is a selection of your comments:

Dave: I would like to see TAA as wing-back in a 3-5-2 formation. Salah and Nunez need more freedom and 3-5-2 would offer that, plus play more to TAA’s skill set.

Walshy: I would play Trent in the midfield, his crossing of the ball is second to none. Give it try and it might work, making for a world class midfielder.

Stewart: With the constant talk of how bad he is at defending and the reverse of how good he is going forward and putting crosses in, I think it's a no brainer to move him into mid field as a natural winger.

Chris: Trent isn't a midfielder, he's most effective in the full-back role. I think he'd just get lost in midfield. I don't buy that there is a trade off with his defending. He's a decent defender but needs to rely on someone covering when he's pushing up. So far this season that has been sadly lacking.

Reuben: As simple as why not? We don’t know until we try, and Trent seems fairly adaptable and has the energy to fill the midfield gaps. Worth a punt for a game or two. Might help Ramsay get up to speed.

Del: Think it could be a very good move - his passing is exceptional - and could carry out a similar role that Kevin De Bruyne does for Man City.

JJ: TAA should be played in midfield and I have been saying it for a long time. As good as he is when going forward his defending is sometimes very poor.