Hearts 3-1 Hibernian - what did we learn?

It appeared Hearts manager Robbie Neilson had blundered with his formation as Hibernian dominated the opening and didn't let the hosts have a sniff.

Maloney's side chased and harried, pressed Hearts' back three high up the park, and Hearts couldn't get forward.

McKay was rarely on the ball early on, but once the winger began to receive the ball, Hearts' fortunes changed and they had big chances long before Halliday finally got them level.

What will worry Maloney before the Hampden meeting between these two is how quickly his side wilted. After a promising start, they created little, with Wright's early goal their only shot on target.

Struggling for form and goals - they have hit the net just three times in their past six league games - they now face another Edinburgh derby in seven days that they simply must not lose.