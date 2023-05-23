Ryan Jack says it’s “important” Rangers replace the players that are leaving at the end of the season as the club confirmed five would be moving on.

Scott Arfield, Filip Helander, Ryan Kent, Allan McGregor and Alfredo Morelos are soon to be out of contract.

“Every single player that’s going to be leaving has brought so much to the club over the last four or five years," said midfielder Jack.

“They’re all big characters, huge in the changing room and on and off the pitch, so they’re all going to be hugely missed.

“We all know in football sometimes people move on but every single one of them has a great ability and they’ve been unbelievable for the club.

“As a player you know there’s going to be changes at the club and clubs move on, it’s important that we replace them type of characters and the ability that we’re losing.”

Scotland international Jack, 31, is staying at Ibrox after agreeing a new one-year contract.

“It’s exciting for me, it’s been in the background for a while, I’ve been speaking to the manager since he came in, he said he wanted to keep me a part of the squad and part of his time at Rangers,” said Jack.

“I’m settled and I love playing for the club so it was an easy decision to make for me personally but I’m sad to see the boys leave."