Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

Here are the key lines from the Reds boss:

The German said he is happy with the strength, size and quality of his squad, but there are "too many injuries" currently.

He said one solution is the transfer window, but only for the right player. Any new incomings look unlikely because "we had a lot of conversations and it doesn’t look like something will happen".

He added Naby Keita is back and Konstantinos Tsimikas might train on Friday.

After Harvey Elliott signed a new deal, Klopp said: "He is always in my plans. He’s a fantastic boy, super player."

He said he addressed the attitude of his players after the Fulham game: "We had a slow start and I didn't like it."

