I keep tipping Leeds United to pick up points at home and to be fair I have only been about 10 goals out. I backed them to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 and draw 1-1 with Liverpool and they lost those games 5-1 and 6-1.

Javi Gracia has picked up three wins and a draw in his nine league games in charge, which is the reason they aren't in the relegation zone, but he must have massive worries about his defence and only Bournemouth have conceded more goals in the top flight this season.

I don't fancy Leeds to keep a clean sheet here, but Leicester City have defensive problems of their own.

The Foxes' win over Wolves on Saturday was enormous for their new manager, Dean Smith, because it got them out of the bottom three, and with a home game against Everton to come on Monday they could open up a bit of a gap on the relegation zone in the space of a week.

I don't think that will happen, though. For no reason whatsoever, I am going to say a home win for Leeds. They have been smashed in their past two games at Elland Road, but this might be third time lucky - for me as well as them.

I am feeling brave so I am going for Leeds to edge this.

