Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi have both been named in Sportscene presenter Jonathan Sutherland's Team of the Week after Celtic won 2-0 at Tynecastle to win the league title for the second year running.

So often this season have Hatate and Kyogo proved the difference for Celtic, and they combined on Sunday to open the scoring, with Kyogo forcing home Hatate's pass from close range.