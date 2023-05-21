Manchester City defender Rico Lewis says he wants "more" after winning a Premier League title that he has "dreamt of since being a kid".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live on the day City lifted their third successive league trophy, Lewis said: "It hasn't really sunk in yet. It's unbelievable that I'm on the pitch with these top quality players. I've dreamt of it since being a kid and now it has come true.

"It's so easy for me to learn from them. I'm playing with world class players and the best manager in the world. I just have to listen and learn. It's amazing to be next to them every day.

"The message for next season will be that we have to go again and I'm happy to follow that. It's never really enough. I want more."

City now have two Premier League matches to play before facing rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and then a possible treble shot against Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

"You don't know how this season will finish but we want to make history," Lewis added.

"Even just going to the finals and being part of it is going to be incredible. This is something I've dreamt of since I was four, five, six years old. You see people do it on TV and now I've been able to experience it."

