Emma Jones, BBC Radio London

New season. New league. Same old Mitro! Has he already proved his doubters wrong?

Fulham fans were thrilled with what they saw from their team on their return to the Premier League on Saturday. And one moment many have been replaying from that 2-2 draw against Liverpool was Aleksandar Mitrovic dribbling past Virgil van Dijk and winning a penalty, which he then converted.

The striker's two goals on Saturday mean he is already just one short of the number he scored in the league in the whole of Fulham’s last top-flight season. Plenty of pundits had him in their team of the week. So has he already proved that he can "do it" in the Premier League?

It is hard to believe he’s the same player who wasn’t starting matches under Scott Parker two seasons ago, because of an apparent lack of confidence.

One problem with a performance that impressive so early? Some Fulham supporters are remembering what happened to Louis Saha, and starting to worry that if he keeps this up, other clubs could be sniffing around in January.

Wolves v Fulham will be on BBC Radio London 94.9 FM from 3pm on Saturday