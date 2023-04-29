Brighton 6-0 Wolves: What De Zerbi said

Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, speaking to BBC MOTD: "I decided to change five players to give more energy. I am very delighted for the performance, for the guys and not the result.

"We suffered a lot in the last two games. This answer today was fantastic. I have no doubt about the level of the people inside the dressing room. This is a great answer.

"I am not surprised. I love my players, it is an honour to work here. I am honest when I speak like this. The level of the players is fantastic. Today was my best game as a coach. Now we have to prepare for the next game on Thursday with Manchester United. I think we deserve to achieve our target, Europe, but we shall see.

"Every day is a pleasure to learn something from them. They are great, great players. We have another challenge this year. We can achieve. The most important is not to lose our DNA and style."