Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

The clock ticks into the 91st minute as the FA Cup quarter-final between Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers heads inevitably for extra time.

Step up Tommy Doyle.

The Manchester City loanee is fed the ball 25 yards out, takes a touch before skewering a perfect strike into the top corner of the net to send Blades into their first semi-final in eight years.

It was one of many highlights from the 21-year-old’s impressive spell at Bramall Lane last season as he scored four goals and supplied a further seven assists for Paul Heckingbottom’s side.

A switch to Molineux offers a chance for Doyle to test his talents in the Premier League and Wolves will hope he transitions as well as their own former Blades loanee Morgan Gibbs-White did when he joined Nottingham Forest last season.

Doyle offers something different than Gibbs-White, or indeed the departed Matheus Nunes.

Operating from a deeper midfield position, his long raking passes were a feature of United’s play last season, allowing them to progress quickly up the pitch. Within that comes risk of losing possession, but also the option to capitalise on the counter, and it is easy to imagine Wolves’ army of scurrying forwards relishing latching on to his deliveries.

Similarly, Craig Dawson will be licking his lips at the prospect of his corners and free-kicks too.

Sure, he’s a significant downgrade on Matheus Nunes – who has just cost £53m after all – but he will be determined to prove himself at Molineux and arguably Nunes never fully justified his status in a Wolves shirt anyway.

Gary O’Neil’s three signings this week scream potential.

It is up to Doyle to fulfil it.