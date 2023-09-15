Saints stalemate a lesson as Celtic must 'find solutions' against Dundee

Brendan Rodgers has challenged Celtic to find the solutions to break down stubborn Dundee on Saturday and build on the feelgood factor of Old Firm victory.

While Rodgers’ side are boosted by beating Rangers at Ibrox last time out, their previous home game was a frustrating goalless draw with struggling St Johnstone.

Tony Docherty’s newly-promoted Dundee have lost just one of their opening four Premiership matches and Rodgers said: "It's up to us to find the solutions.

"In the St Johnstone game we could have scored four or five goals but didn't, their keeper had a great day and we just didn't put away our chances. I expect Tony's team to be well organised.

"I've seen the games and they've been unfortunate as well in some of those not to have got better results.

"It'll be a tough game for us. You have to focus really on yourselves, do your work and work well, and hopefully we can get the three points."

Rodgers believes the well-deserved 1-0 win at Ibrox in front of a home fans-only crowd has galvanised his players.

“There’s certain games that offer you learning and big moments as a squad,” he added.

“A lot of the players haven’t worked with me before so don’t know me so well and sometimes it takes that big moment.

“The guys were so brave and our game-plan was great on the day in terms of keeping the crowd quiet, especially early on.”