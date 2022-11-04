Marco Silva says Harry Wilson will be fit in time for the World Cup if he can get more minutes before then.

Wilson has only played six times this season because of a knee injury, but the Wales midfielder has started Fulham's past two games.

Silva said: "He needs game time - more than time in training sessions, he needs game time to get on his best form.

"He is an important player for us, a different profile than what we have in the outfield players, with the left foot, he is the only one who can play with the left foot (and) on the right side as well.

"He's an important one for us, the last two games he started, played about 60 minutes at a good level but I know and he knows as well that he can play at a much higher level.

"The games will give him the confidence that he needs."