Guido Carrillo – (Monaco to Southampton)

Year signed: 2018

Fee paid: £19m

Year left: 2020 (joined Elche on free)

After Southampton paid a then club record £19m for Guido Carrillo, he only made 10 appearances for the Saints and failed to score for the club.

He was soon loaned out to Spanish side Leganes in the summer of 2018, where he spent the following season on loan too. In 2020, Carrillo joined Elche CF on a free transfer after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract with the Saints.

