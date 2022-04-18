Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Bruno Guimaraes continued to steer Newcastle towards Premier League survival, scoring both goals as the Magpies clinched a late 2-1 victory.

Buoyed by Thursday's win at PSV Eindhoven, which saw Leicester reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time, the visitors took the lead from a well-worked corner routine.

But Leicester's defensive frailties returned on the half-hour mark, as Guimaraes bundled the ball past Kasper Schmeichel at the second attempt from a corner. The Foxes have now conceded 17 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in the Premier League this season - more than any other team.

Although Leicester dominated possession after the break, Newcastle were still the more threatening, but neither side created any clear-cut chances until late on, when the Foxes' five-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end as Guimaraes scored from a deflected cross by substitute Joe Willock.

It's now five straight home wins for the Magpies and they sit 12 points clear of the relegation zone, just three behind ninth-placed Leicester.