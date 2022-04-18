Magpies on brink of survival as Foxes' defensive frailties return

Reuters

Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Bruno Guimaraes continued to steer Newcastle towards Premier League survival, scoring both goals as the Magpies clinched a late 2-1 victory.

Buoyed by Thursday's win at PSV Eindhoven, which saw Leicester reach the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time, the visitors took the lead from a well-worked corner routine.

But Leicester's defensive frailties returned on the half-hour mark, as Guimaraes bundled the ball past Kasper Schmeichel at the second attempt from a corner. The Foxes have now conceded 17 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) in the Premier League this season - more than any other team.

Although Leicester dominated possession after the break, Newcastle were still the more threatening, but neither side created any clear-cut chances until late on, when the Foxes' five-game unbeaten run came to a dramatic end as Guimaraes scored from a deflected cross by substitute Joe Willock.

It's now five straight home wins for the Magpies and they sit 12 points clear of the relegation zone, just three behind ninth-placed Leicester.