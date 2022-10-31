N﻿ottingham Forest must "get back to basics" to try to discover their identity as a team, says former Aston Villa and Swansea full-back Neil Taylor.

Promoted with Swansea, Taylor knows what it's like to build off a stable base of players, but also has experience of an overhaul of playing staff from his time at Villa Park.

After watching Forest get dismantled 5-0 at Arsenal, he explained on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast how difficult a job boss Steve Cooper faces to turn their fortunes around.

"When tough times come, you look around the dressing room and you don't know enough about your team-mates," he said. "You don't know how well you are all going to stick together and the group just is not tight.

"A month will go by really quickly in the Premier League and you haven't won - and it can spiral a little.

"﻿A side has to have a DNA and that is built in a promotion campaign. Cooper looks like he's got a brand new team - because he has - and he has to go back to basics on the training ground - of just trying to get a clean sheet."

