Marsch on Rutter, unity and Brentford
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Jesse Marsch has been speaking to the media before his side host Brentford on Sunday.
Here is what the Leeds boss has had to say:
Crysencio Summerville, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas are out. Max Wober and Liam Cooper are available and new signing Georginio Rutter is expected to be in the matchday squad.
Striker Joe Gelhardt trained with the club today. He has been heavily linked with a loan move to the Championship with his former club Wigan Athletic amongst the favourites to take him.
Marsch addressed reports that some players at Leeds are against him and said: "They came to me. They want to make sure that I know and everyone knows that we're together. They were angry. I appreciated them coming to me but I didn't need the affirmation."
The Leeds boss emphatically shot down the suggestion that there is a lack of unity.
He revealed there has been a big focus on set plays in training to combat Brentford as he feels it will be a big factor in the match.