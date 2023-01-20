Sutton's prediction: 3-1

I always have a sneaky feeling for Manchester United in games like this, with Marcus Rashford so good on the counter-attack and Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen having the eye for the pass that would put him through.

On the flip side, I just wonder how much Wednesday's draw against Palace will have taken out of Erik ten Hag's side, who will be missing the suspended Casemiro in midfield too.

As I said on the Monday Night Club on Radio 5 Live, United's biggest issue at present is managing expectation, because after winning nine games in a row some of their fans have started to think they are title contenders again.

Yes, they have found some consistency with their performance levels but it is Arsenal who have set the standard this season, with 15 wins and only one defeat in their first 18 league games.

This will be a great game to watch because of United's threat on the break, but Arsenal are at home and they are playing like they believe they can beat anyone at the moment.

Liam's prediction: We have a good chance but it's going to be a tight game. Arsenal are having a great season. The patience they've shown in Mikel Arteta over the years is now paying off. They've got to be favourites for the title as it stands, but of course that all changes on Sunday if we beat them. Maybe ask me about that title race on Sunday night! 1-2

Liam on what would be a successful season for United now? For me it already is one. The atmosphere and good feeling around the fanbase and club is something we haven't felt for a long time. We're still in all competitions so a trophy seems like a realistic target and, obviously, Champions League qualification is a must.

