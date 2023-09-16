Hearts 2-0 Aberdeen: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "We weren't at our best defensively and weren't at our best going forward.

"We lacked a bit of cohesion. I didn't think there was much in the game in the first half.

"Second half we changed to 4-3-3 and I thought we were the better team for the first 10 or 15 minutes without being brilliant.

"Then Hearts get another goal and it becomes really difficult after that."

Robson dismissed the notion that there were too many changes in the summer, pointing out they had too many loan players last season and he needed to rebuild the squad.

"The squad we have built, we've got really good players," he added. "Individually you can see they are good players. But they just need to get better together working as a unit.

"We knew the league was going to be difficult, but we've got to perform. Europe is difficult, and we need to make sure we need to stay in the fight in the league.

"We need to make sure the focus is there, we stay up there in the fight. And we'll manage that. I'm sure we will be fine."