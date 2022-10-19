F﻿ormer Premier League defender James Collins praised goalscorers Wilfried Zaha and Eberechi Eze for their performances against Wolves.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Palace were deserved winners but it was a great game to watch.

"Both teams were really going at it for the win but Palace had more quality and come away with the three points.

"We mention Wilfried Zaha every time we speak about Palace. Certainly in the second half he was sensational and at times when he’s in this mood he’s unplayable, whether it’s creating chances or getting chances himself.

"You could see what it meant to him tonight. He was back working for his team and when they defend well and are let off the leash these attacking players for Palace really are a joy to watch.

"Eze was superb as well. He scored the goal but was involved in everything good going forward. Credit to Wolves, they had a go and came here to try and win the game but Palace defended well and when they won the ball back they got it to their exciting players and the players that are going to create chances.

"Eze and Zaha both got the goals tonight and were involved in everything good Palace did."

