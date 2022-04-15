Eddie Howe says Sunday's game against Leicester is a chance to show Newcastle's progress.

In December's reverse fixture, the Foxes hit four past a deflated Magpies side, which boss Howe described as a "difficult day."

"We've become more resilient since that game and we're harder to play against," he said.

"I'd love to think we've improved but the reflection of that will be in the performance.

"We've got to show those qualities on Sunday."

On what he's expecting from Brendan Rodgers' side, Howe added: "We've been in this situation before where we've played teams that have played in Europe.

"My experience is that it doesn't have too much bearing on the next game. They've got a squad to cope and an experienced manager.

"We expect a full strength Leicester."