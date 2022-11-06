﻿Analysis: Southampton 1-4 Newcastle

J﻿onathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

W﻿hat now for Ralph Hasenhuttl? The Southampton manager is one of those Premier League bosses who seems to be regularly fighting for his job.

T﻿he loud boos at the end of another defeat which highlighted his team's deficiencies, in addition to the inevitable vitriolic reaction on social media, suggested the Saints fans feel the Austrian's time could be up.

Against Newcastle, he was again not helped by his players being wasteful in front of goal.

S﻿coring has been Southampton's problem this season, leading to a rotten run of just one win in eight matches.

H﻿ad Mohamed Elyounoussi equalised when he should have just before half-time, or Che Adams' sweet volley gone inside the post, things might have been very different against Newcastle.

A﻿s it is, Hasenhuttl was left answering familiar questions - about his team's lack of clinical finishing and whether his own future is under threat.