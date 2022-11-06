E﻿mlyn Begley, BBC Sport

O﻿xford United, West Ham United. That is the list of teams Palace have beaten away from home this season.

M﻿ichael Olise's winner might not have come until the 94th minute but the Eagles thoroughly deserved this one.

P﻿atrick Vieira is doing a fantastic job at Selhurst Park (and occasionally outside Selhurst Park) and Palace are just two points behind Chelsea and the European places.

"The feeling is good - not just winning the game but the performance from the start. We played with a lot of discipline and quality and moved the ball around. We’re growing up as a team. We showed quality and resilience and managed to get back into the game and win it," he told BBC Sport afterwards.

T﻿he Frenchman also praised their character and it's easy to see why. They have gained more points from losing positions (12) than any other side in the Premier League this campaign.

W﻿ilfried Zaha was key again, with the equaliser and assist for the winner.

Eberechi Eze caught the eye too, in what was probably his final World Cup audition, although he could not get on the scoresheet himself.