A﻿rsenal opened a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table on Sunday - and Bukayo Saka has been named in Garth Crooks' team of the week after scoring the winner against Leeds.

"It's four goals in the past three games for Saka," said Garth. "His goal against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League in midweek was impressive, but his finish in the win over Leeds was outrageous.

"Scoring goals has always been the most difficult objective to achieve on a football pitch - even if it's a penalty. That's why, whenever your team is presented with a penalty, you make sure you give it to someone who knows what he's doing.

"Your best striker is not always your best penalty taker, as Patrick Bamford and Leeds will no doubt testify after his miss from the spot."

F﻿ind out who else made it into Garth's team of the week here