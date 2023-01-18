United fans voice anger at late call-off at Livingston

Dundee United fans have been voicing their dismay about the late postponement of the game against Livingston because of a frozen pitch. Referee Matthew MacDermid said he was concerned about the safety of the players having found one goalmouth to be frozen. He called off the game just after 18:00 GMT. Another match official had deemed the pitch playable at a precautionary inspection at 15:00.

Here's a selection of comments from fans speaking to BBC Radio Scotland reporter Jane Lewis:

"After hearing the pitch was deemed playable at three o'clock I can't understand there has been any change in the weather since then and how it can be detrimental to the pitch, with it being an all-weather pitch. I left Dundee at five o'clock. You put sand and salt on the pitch and it would thaw the ice no problem."

"It's absolutely shocking yet again. The SFA have let down the fans yet again. They should know the conditions for these pitches, especially Livi's pitch, the state it's in. It's disgusting. We've just arrived. It's shocking on the fans."

"We left Dundee at five o'clock. It's a scunner, considering there was a pitch inspection at three o'clock. If it was deemed playable then, they'd have known the weather forecast. It's a sickener."

"I'm absolutely gutted. I've paid £15 to come on the bus. I've paid for my ticket. It's the second time it's been called off. If plastic pitches should be allowed on the SPFL, I reckon they should remove plastic pitches. How has it been called off if it's an all-weather pitch? We should get some compensation for this, for the fans who have travelled through."