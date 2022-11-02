"﻿Saturday's win over Liverpool means nothing for Jesse Marsch unless Leeds can back it up by beating Bournemouth on Saturday."

T﻿hat's the view of the panel on BBC Radio Leeds podcast Don't Go To Bed Just Yet, who have forensically analysed the memorable victory at Anfield.

M﻿arsch was under huge pressure after limp defeats by Leicester City and Fulham left them in the bottom three, but Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix and BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope and Jonny Buchan agree the boss deserves great credit for masterminding the Liverpool win.

"﻿The selection was right - the changes he made - and he lives to fight another week," said Pope. "There will always be those who won't give him the time of day, but it's all about backing this up against Bournemouth.

"﻿It keeps the heat off him. Nobody has ever said he's lost the dressing room, and it's about belief now.

"﻿But it's still just one win in nine. It means nothing if they don't win on Saturday."

R﻿ix agreed, saying the reaction of Marsch's players at full-time spoke volumes.

"﻿It shows most of them buy into what he's trying to do, that they like him and see him as a positive influence," said Rix. "The problem is goals - it's as simple as not scoring enough."

