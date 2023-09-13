In the latest episode of We're Not Really Here, Serbian journalist Maja Todic, Swiss football expert Craig King and eSports creator FG joined Natalie Pike and Mike Minay to discuss Manchester City's Champions League group stage opponents BSC Young Boys and Red Star Belgrade.

On BSC Young Boys, King said: "I think this stage is really getting away from teams like Young Boys, maybe a step to far, and to be here is really a bonus. I don't think they'd have minded too much to drop into the Europa League and compete more.

"Similar to Red Star I would say, they are a team who dominate at home domestically, used to winning all the time. To take that to European football is a totally different game. It's important that some of these players have been here before but it's a very difficult leap to make."

On Red Star Belgrade, Todic said: "It's a really special experience for players to come here for the first time because the tunnel is unique and hostile and it's really really loud. It's a long way to come from the tunnel to the pitch.

"It will be hostile for sure [even though City visit in their last group game] because the champions of Europe are coming to your stadium, to your home. It will be a great game. Hopefully Red Star will have some good results until then and will have a chance of third in the group."

