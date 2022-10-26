Fulham have won two of their last three Premier League games against Everton.

Everton won their last away Premier League match against Fulham in November 2020, winning 3-2. The Toffees have never won consecutive away league games against the Cottagers.

This will be Marco Silva’s first Premier League match against Everton since he left the club in 2019. He lost his two previous games against them before taking charge, losing 4-0 in March 2017 with Hull and 3-2 with Watford in November 2017.