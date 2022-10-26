F﻿ulham v Everton: Head-to-head stats

Fulham v Everton head-to-head record over 30 Premier League games. Wins: Fulham 10, Everton 18. Goals: Fulham 30, Everton 50. Clean sheets, Fulham 9, Everton 9Getty Images

  • Fulham have won two of their last three Premier League games against Everton.

  • Everton won their last away Premier League match against Fulham in November 2020, winning 3-2. The Toffees have never won consecutive away league games against the Cottagers.

  • This will be Marco Silva’s first Premier League match against Everton since he left the club in 2019. He lost his two previous games against them before taking charge, losing 4-0 in March 2017 with Hull and 3-2 with Watford in November 2017.

  • Everton are winless in their last six league games against promoted sides.